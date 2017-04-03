WWE Conference Call Note, Seth Rollins Wins The NXT Gold Rush Tournament (Video)

WWE

As we reported earlier, WWE will host a conference call later this afternoon at 3 p.m. EST, and the call will include the latest WWE Network subscriber count in addition to other Network figures and pertinent information.

PWInsider.com speculated that this could be the time when WWE announces official plans for new pricing tiers for WWE Network, one of which would include independent wrestling content with promotions like ICW and PROGRESS. Both promotions were reportedly in talks to be included for the new pricing tier.

NXT Gold Rush

The following video features highlights from Seth Rollins’ win in the NXT Gold Rush tournament finals over Jinder Mahal to become the inaugural NXT Champion