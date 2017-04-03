Jim Ross Comments On Calling Undertaker’s Final Match At Wrestlemania 33, Finn Balor Says He’s ‘100% Ready’ (Video)

Jim Ross

Following his return to WWE to call the main event of Wrestlemania 33 (which ended up being Undertaker’s final match), Jim Ross posted the following:

Humbling to think that I helped broadcast #TheUndertaker last match. I’ve never received a bigger honor. @WWE #thankyoutaker — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 3, 2017

Finn Balor

The following video features Finn Balor speaking with WWE Games during Wrestlemania 33’s media day in Orlando. Balor is asked about making a TV return after appearing on recent live events, and he says he is 100% physically fit and is ready to be back. He also talks about creating a perfect ‘Finn Freeze’ pose, appearing on WWE 24 next month and much more.

