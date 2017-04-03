Backstage News On The Hardy Boyz WWE Return, Xavier Woods Comments On Hosting Wrestlemania 33

Hardy Boyz
It was noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that The Hardy Boyz return to WWE was kept under wraps as the brothers did not arrive at Camping World Stadium until very late into the show.
Jeff Hardy was said to have told people at their hotel (presumably after their ‘Broken Tailgate Party’ in Orlando), that he was beat up and needed to go rest from the ladder match against the Young Bucks at ROH Supercard of Honor XI the night before.
Although it was reported earlier in the day that a WWE marked vehicle was spotted near their ‘Broken Tailgate Party’, and the return was heavily speculated on, but there weren’t any major details that leaked guaranteeing their appearance on the show.
The New Day
Following last night’s Wrestlemania 33 pay-per-view, Xavier Woods posted the following on Instagram, calling it the greatest night of his life:
