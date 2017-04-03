Backstage News On The Hardy Boyz WWE Return, Xavier Woods Comments On Hosting Wrestlemania 33

Hardy Boyz It was noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that The Hardy Boyz return to WWE was kept under wraps as the brothers did not arrive at Camping World Stadium until very late into the show. Jeff Hardy was said to have told people at their hotel (presumably after their ‘Broken Tailgate Party’ in Orlando), that he was beat up and needed to go rest from the ladder match against the Young Bucks at ROH Supercard of Honor XI the night before. Although it was reported earlier in the day that a WWE marked vehicle was spotted near their ‘Broken Tailgate Party’, and the return was heavily speculated on, but there weren’t any major details that leaked guaranteeing their appearance on the show. Related: The Hardys Comment Backstage on WWE Return at WrestleMania 33, Did Matt Use His “Broken” Gimmick? The New Day Following last night’s Wrestlemania 33 pay-per-view, Xavier Woods posted the following on Instagram, calling it the greatest night of his life: Tonight was easily the greatest night of my 13 year career. I was able to be a part of an event that made people laugh, get angry, and even cry. Being able to host Wrestlemania while incorporating cosplay from Final Fantasy 14 is something that I never thought possible. But the fact that I was able to do this with two of the most caring, loyal, and humble people that I have ever met in this crazy industry makes it mean so much more. I am proud of the things that we have been able to accomplish and I am fortunate that these two have given me, a nerdy socially awkward kid from the burbs, the privilege of calling them my friends. I would not be where I am today without them and I will forever be grateful for the bond that we have and will have forever. Being able to be with my friends, people that I love, on this day, that was my wrestlemania moment and I shall cherish it always. A post shared by Austin Creed (@xavierwoodsphd) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:44am PDT