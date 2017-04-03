The Great Khali’s Student To Receive WWE Tryout, Details For Tonight’s WWE Ride Along, Deonna Purrazzo vs Laurel Van Ness (Video)

Bill Pritchard

WWE Tryout

Squared Circle Sirens is reporting Davi Kavita, a student at The Great Khali’s wrestling school in India will be getting a tryout with WWE this month.

WWE will be in Dubai later this month to host the tryout; Kavita has worked for Khali’s CWE India promotion under the name Hard KD, and is a former police officer, MMA champion and powerlifter, winning a gold medal at the South Asian Games in February.

WWE Ride Along

A new episode of WWE’s Ride Along will air on WWE Network following RAW tonight featuring The Miz & Maryse, Carmella and Alexa Bliss.

Impact Xplosion

The following video features a US exclusive match for Impact Wrestling Xplosion featuring Deonna Purrazzo facing off with Laurel Van Ness:

impact wrestlingthe great khaliWWEwwe ride alongxplosion
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"