The Great Khali’s Student To Receive WWE Tryout, Details For Tonight’s WWE Ride Along, Deonna Purrazzo vs Laurel Van Ness (Video)

WWE Tryout

Squared Circle Sirens is reporting Davi Kavita, a student at The Great Khali’s wrestling school in India will be getting a tryout with WWE this month.

WWE will be in Dubai later this month to host the tryout; Kavita has worked for Khali’s CWE India promotion under the name Hard KD, and is a former police officer, MMA champion and powerlifter, winning a gold medal at the South Asian Games in February.

WWE Ride Along

A new episode of WWE’s Ride Along will air on WWE Network following RAW tonight featuring The Miz & Maryse, Carmella and Alexa Bliss.

Impact Xplosion

The following video features a US exclusive match for Impact Wrestling Xplosion featuring Deonna Purrazzo facing off with Laurel Van Ness: