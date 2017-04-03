Numerous WWE Stars Thank The Undertaker, Is Paige Really Pregnant?, Sheamus Welcomes Drew McIntyre Back to WWE

Sheamus Welcomes Drew McIntyre Back to WWE

As noted, Drew McIntyre appeared at NXT Takeover Orlando over the weekend, and shortly after the event it was announced he has re-signed with WWE and will be a part of NXT. WWE star Sheamus Tweeted the following on McIntyre’s WWE return:

Welcome back to the big leagues Haggis… what ever happened to that baby face? pic.twitter.com/0T8y1kFBu8 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 2, 2017

Is Paige Really Pregnant?

It appears that WWE star Paige’s pregnancy tease over the weekend was an April Fools joke, as she noted the following on Twitter:

April fools guys.. I blame @VivaDelRio — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 2, 2017

Numerous WWE Stars Thank The Undertaker

As noted, The Undertaker leaving his ring gear in the middle of the ring following his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 was taken by many as a sign that the 52 year old Dead Man is retiring. Following WrestleMania 33 last night, numerous stars took to Twitter and thanked Undertaker, as seen below:

If there’s a dry eye at #Wrestlemania ur a bigger man then me. #ThankYouTaker — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 3, 2017

For more reasons than I could ever list, #ThankYouTaker #Wrestlemania — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) April 3, 2017

Truly a legend #ThankYouTaker — notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) April 3, 2017