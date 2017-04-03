How Did the Betting Markets Fare at WrestleMania 33?

As becoming the tradition, the betting markets were largely correct for Wrestlemania, with surprises only manifesting itself on the pre show. Data collected by Wrestling Betting, a WWE Betting Predictor and Tips site based in the UK, saw that on the morning of Wrestlemania 33 Baron Corbin was the strong favourite at 1/7 (-700) against Dean Ambrose who was at 7/1 (+700). Betting on Dean Ambrose appeared to be consistent the week before Wrestlemania too, so appeared to be the best value bet. The other major shock was Mojo Rawley, who on Sunday Morning was 7/2 (+350) third favourite, with Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman being joint favorites at 11/10 (+110). Rawley had come in from over 25/1 (+2500) on the Friday. Other than that, the only other shock was The Hardy Boyz winning, but as a surprise it is likely all bets were void on this market. Enzo & Cass were the Sunday Morning favorites at 4/9 (-225). The rest of the markets appear to go as predicted, with very little movement between outsiders and favorites between the start of the week and the day of the show. The biggest move was surrounding the Smackdown Women’s title, with Carmella the strange choice of favourite on April 1st at 10/11 (-110), but on the day of the show she dropped out to the 8/1 second favourite behind Naomi (1/4, -400). Smaller movements were seen earlier in the week with the WWE Championship match with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton trading favorites before Orton being instilled as the 1/10 (-1000) heavy favourite on Wrestlemania Sunday.