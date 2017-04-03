Backstage News On The Main Roster Statuses Of Several NXT Talents, Who Is KM? (Video)

NXT This weekend’s Wrestling Observer Radio brought up the statuses of a number of NXT stars who competed at Saturday’s NXT Takeover: Orlando event, and when they could possibly be called up to the main WWE roster. It was noted that although they don’t know what brand they would debut on, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger and Andrade “Cien” Almas will be getting called up soon. It was also mentioned that The Revival could also be called up, but that is not confirmed. Additionally, it was noted that despite losing “Loser Leaves NXT” match to Kassius Ohno on last week’s show, The Drifter Elias Samson may not be getting called up yet. After getting ‘kicked off’ of NXT, Samson has been working under a mask, including a dark match at Takeover under the name “El Vagabundo”. Related: Triple H Opens NXT Takeover Orlando with a Promo (Video), Announced Takeover Attendance, What Was Elias Samson’s Takeover Ring Name? Impact Wrestling ImpactWrestling.com has a new article looking the arrival of Sienna’s cousin, KM, better known as WrestlePro / Global Force Wrestling star Kevin Matthews. You can read an excerpt below: It is revealed that this angry man is Sienna’s cousin, KM. He is brash. He is mean. He makes no apologies. Sounds pretty similar to his female cousin, right? Karen is taken aback by his screaming and his intensity, but holds her ground once Braxton and Allie come out to offer support. Karen makes a match for that night and we get to see KM’s skills in the ring against Braxton Sutter.