Backstage News On The Main Roster Statuses Of Several NXT Talents, Who Is KM? (Video)

NXT
This weekend’s Wrestling Observer Radio brought up the statuses of a number of NXT stars who competed at Saturday’s NXT Takeover: Orlando event, and when they could possibly be called up to the main WWE roster.
It was noted that although they don’t know what brand they would debut on, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger and Andrade “Cien” Almas will be getting called up soon. It was also mentioned that The Revival could also be called up, but that is not confirmed. Additionally, it was noted that despite losing “Loser Leaves NXT” match to Kassius Ohno on last week’s show, The Drifter Elias Samson may not be getting called up yet. After getting ‘kicked off’ of NXT, Samson has been working under a mask, including a dark match at Takeover under the name “El Vagabundo”.
Impact Wrestling
ImpactWrestling.com has a new article looking the arrival of Sienna’s cousin, KM, better known as WrestlePro / Global Force Wrestling star Kevin Matthews. You can read an excerpt below:
