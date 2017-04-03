Did Gronk Receive Permission From Patriots to Appear at ‘Mania?, Cena & Nikki on “Today” Video, WWE Snapchat Show, Raw Talk Airs Tonight

Raw Talk Airs Tonight

A new episode of “Raw Talk” hosted by Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will air on the WWE Network after tonight’s post-WrestleMania Raw.

Cena & Nikki on “Today” Video

As noted, John Cena and Nikki Bella appeared on the “Today” show this morning, and below is footage of the newly engaged couple discussing WrestleMania 33 and noting they were appearing on only two hours of sleep following last night:

WATCH: @JohnCena shares the sweet story of when he knew it was time to propose to Nikki Bella! #TODAYsTake pic.twitter.com/bCk4PG5dOE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2017

WWE Snapchat Show

As noted, the first “WWE Show” launched on Snapchat over the weekend to promote WrestleMania 33, and it was hosted by Cathy Kelley. The Snapchat version of the show expired at 6am this morning but you can watch the full video below:

Did Gronk Receive Permission From Patriots to Appear at ‘Mania?

According to Pro Football Talk, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski received permission from the team to appear at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. As noted, Gronk interfered in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to assist Mojo Rawley in winning the match.