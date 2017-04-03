Jeff Hardy Gets First WrestleMania Win Last Night In an interesting bit of trivia, with Jeff Hardy’s WWE Raw Tag Team Title win at WrestleMania 33, Hardy earned his first victory at WrestleMania. Hardy had been 0-5 at WrestleMania heading into last night. In related news, last night’s win was the first WrestleMania win for The Hardys as a tag team, and their first tag team WrestleMania match which did not involve The Dudley Boyz. Bray Wyatt – Triple H Maggots Photo Goes Viral A Twitter user made a Triple H photo spoofing the maggots and worms which Bray Wyatt projected onto the ring during his WWE Title match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33. The photo, which you can check out below, has gone viral online: Bray Wyatt has gone too far pic.twitter.com/fUxoraAEf0 — Kayin (@KayinNasaki) April 3, 2017 Was Samoa Joe Backstage at WrestleMania? Below is a photo of Samoa Joe backstage at WrestleMania 33 along with Wale, who hosted his Walemania III event last Thursday night. Joe was rumored to get involved in the Triple H vs Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania 33, but that of course did not happen: Y’all want a lil but “we want some mooo Joe” pic.twitter.com/cZiI8O03x7 — Wale (@Wale) April 2, 2017