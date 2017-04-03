Goldberg Appearing on TV Tonight

Goldberg will be on Chris Webber’s “Full Court Pranks” show which airs tonight at 11:30pm EST on TruTV.

Karl Anderson Says It’s Time to “Delete” The Hardys

Karl Anderson took to Twitter and commented on losing the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 33, and noted it’s time to “delete” The Hardys:

Last night at #Wrestlemania33 Matt n Jeff returned.

It wasn’t fair.

We weren’t prepared for The Hardy brothers..

Time to #Delete them…. — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) April 3, 2017

John Cena Celebrates Make-a-Wish Honorees

WWE has released the following video, featuring WWE and Make-A-Wish celebrating the Circle of Champions honorees:

Thanks to Domenick from Brooklyn for contributing to this article.