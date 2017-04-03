Major WWE Talent Spotted Entering Tonight’s RAW Venue (Photos) *Possible Spoiler*

Finn Balor was spotted entering the Amway Center in downtown Orlando earlier this afternoon, as seen in the photos below.

Balor’s return has been in question for several weeks now, with speculation that he could return to TV at any time after he has been working recent live events. It should be noted that Balor is backstage for tonight’s ‘RAW After Wrestlemania’, but it does not guarantee he will appear on TV:

Thank me later. Finn just arrived to the arena for #raw pic.twitter.com/MP3XlSzMAL — Victor (@GuyInGreenWWE) April 3, 2017