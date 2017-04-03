John Cena On His Big WrestleMania Moment, Brie Bella on if Nikki Knew About Cena Engagement Before ‘Mania, Major Natalya WWE PPV Stat

Major Natalya WWE PPV Stat

With her participation in last night’s 6 Pack Challenge match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title, Natalya became the first woman in WWE history to compete in 40 PPV matches. Natalya made her WWE PPV debut back in 2008, and lost a Divas Title match to Michelle McCool.

John Cena On His Big WrestleMania Moment

John Cena posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his big WrestleMania 33 engagement to Nikki Bella:

I want to thank my always expressive “family” the @WWEUniverse for allowing me to have a #WrestleMania moment that I will NEVER forget! — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 3, 2017

Brie Bella on if Nikki Knew About Cena Engagement Before ‘Mania

The Bella Twins have released another YouTube video featuring Brie Bella reacting live to John Cena and Nikki Bella’s engagement last night at WrestleMania 33. Brie notes during the video that she does not believe Nikki knew ahead of time that John was going to pop the question: