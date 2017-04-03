Triple H Officially Announces NXT Takeover Chicago

Triple H announced on Twitter today that the next NXT Takeover event will be NXT Takeover Chicago, and it will take place on Saturday, May 20th. This is the night before the Smackdown exclusive WWE Backlash PPV.

Triple H also announced new NXT live events in May for Phoenix, Riverside, San Diego, Cincinnati and Evansville. The Cincinnati and Evansville shows will take place the same weekend as Takeover. Tickets for the live events go on sale this Friday and tickets for Takeover go on sale this Saturday: