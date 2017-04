My Monday column on upgruv.com, a site for trending news and entertainment, looks at Undertaker being done and why Roman Reigns was the right guy. Here’s an excerpt:

If you’re a fan of Undertaker (and, really, who isn’t?), his final match should have made you a fan of Reigns. Without the latter, the former could not have been given the send off he deserved.

For a final bow, Undertaker needed help. He needed it in and out of the ring. His last opponent had to make us believe he could physically beat Undertaker, but also care before and during the beating.

You can hear it on TV. However, it’s when you’re part of a live crowd that you really begin to understand what WWE officials see in Reigns.

He’s a human lightning rod for reaction.

In Undertaker, the lightning rod perfectly complemented a Phenom that has bent lightning to his will.

As the match unfolded, my fan and analyst sides melded into one. I gazed attentively at the action, soaking up a story told beautifully by two master craftsmen.

At the start, Undertaker asserted his dominance, mouthing to his opponent, “This is my yard.” At the end, heavily grasping for breath and knowing that yard was being taken by the new “big dog,” Undertaker defiantly poked at Reigns. (While re-watching the match on WWE Network, I appreciated returning Hall-of-Fame commentator Jim Ross. His description of these moments took them to another level of excellence.)

“You don’t have the balls to finish me.”

— Undertaker

And then it happened.