WWE Reveals Updated WWE Network Subscriber Count

As noted, WWE CFO George Barrios and Michael Weitz are currently conducting a post-WrestleMania 33 conference call, and during the call Barrios revealed the WWE Network now has 1.949 million subscribers with 1.661 million being paid subscribers.

The total number of domestic subscribers is 1.452 million with 1.257 million of those being paid.

Additionally, there are 497,000 international Network subscribers, and 424,000 of those are paid.

WWE announced back in February that WWE Network had 1.5 million paid subscribers as of January 31st, 2017.