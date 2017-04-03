Update on Paige WWE Movie

The WWE Studios and Seven Bucks Productions movie, “Fighting with My Family”, based on WWE star Paige and her family, is scheduled to wrap filming this week.

WWE Files Several New Trademarks

According to PWInsider.com, WWE recently applied to trademark the following talent names:

Wesley Blake

Kona Reeves

Elias Samson

Eric Young

Oney Lorcan

Roderick Strong

Kassius Ohno

Tye Dillinger

Randy Orton Celebrates WrestleMania WWE Title Win with Family

The following is a quick clip of Randy Orton celebrating his WrestleMania 33 WWE Title win with his family at ringside: