Update on Paige WWE Movie
The WWE Studios and Seven Bucks Productions movie, “Fighting with My Family”, based on WWE star Paige and her family, is scheduled to wrap filming this week.
WWE Files Several New Trademarks
According to PWInsider.com, WWE recently applied to trademark the following talent names:
Wesley Blake
Randy Orton Celebrates WrestleMania WWE Title Win with Family
The following is a quick clip of Randy Orton celebrating his WrestleMania 33 WWE Title win with his family at ringside:
