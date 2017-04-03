Michelle McCool Thanks WWE and Fans, Triple H on Undertaker’s “End of an Era”, Jonathan Coachman on ESPN – WrestleMania Success

Jonathan Coachman on ESPN – WrestleMania Success

Jonathan Coachman Tweeted the following on the success of ESPN’s WrestleMania 33 coverage:

Thank you. The numbers ALL day destroyed anything else. any sporting event would have been crushed. We go where the fans are…period. https://t.co/guqGazOhoG — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 3, 2017

THANK YOU to the @WWE for opening their house to #coachescrew. And to the fans good lord-incredible- and makes all the work worth it. — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 3, 2017

Triple H on Undertaker’s “End of an Era”

As noted, numerous WWE stars and wrestling personalities took to Twitter following WrestleMania to thank The Undertaker, and Triple H Tweeted the following:

Michelle McCool Thanks WWE and Fans

In related news, former WWE star and wife of The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, took to Instagram and thanked WWE as well as the WWE Universe after what might have been The Undertaker’s last WWE match:

Thank you to our WWE family & fans for all the love for so many years! Wouldn’t be able to put into words just how powerful last nights ending was….legends never die! #thankyoutaker #lovemyhusband #blessed #WrestleMania