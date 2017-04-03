Michelle McCool Thanks WWE and Fans, Triple H on Undertaker’s “End of an Era”, Jonathan Coachman on ESPN – WrestleMania Success

Jonathan Coachman on ESPN – WrestleMania Success
Jonathan Coachman Tweeted the following on the success of ESPN’s WrestleMania 33 coverage:
Triple H on Undertaker’s “End of an Era”
As noted, numerous WWE stars and wrestling personalities took to Twitter following WrestleMania to thank The Undertaker, and Triple H Tweeted the following:
Michelle McCool Thanks WWE and Fans
In related news, former WWE star and wife of The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, took to Instagram and thanked WWE as well as the WWE Universe after what might have been The Undertaker’s last WWE match:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?