Two Major WWE Hall of Famers Possibly Appearing on Raw Tonight, One of them to Become New GM?

According to Sportskeeda, WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle are both scheduled to be at Raw tonight in Orlando.

Furthermore, it’s likely one or both of them will appear on the post-Mania show, and sources are noting one of them is likely to be announced as the new Raw GM tonight.

Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this past Friday night in Orlando, and Shawn Michaels was heavily involved in WrestleMania 33 week, appearing at the Hall of Fame, working backstage for NXT Takeover Orlando, and appearing on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff panel.