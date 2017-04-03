Burger Chain Praises The Hardy Boyz WWE Return, The Rock Jokes About His Past Hairstyle, DDP Talks Karl Malone, La Parka (Video)

Bill Pritchard
Photo Credit: instagram.com/rebysky/

Photo Credit: instagram.com/rebysky/

Whataburger

The Whataburger Twitter account posted the following after the Hardy Boyz made their WWE return at Wrestlemania 33:

Surprise Whataburger is delightful, but the Hardys’ return was extraordinary! 

Related: Backstage News On The Hardy Boyz WWE Return, Xavier Woods Comments On Hosting Wrestlemania 33

The Rock

The Rock posted the following reponse to a GIF from the Showtime series ‘A Season With’, featuring a look at The Rock’s Miami Hurricanes team:

DDP

The Post Game has a new video interview with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, talking about his relationship with Karl Malone, and other topics such as La Parka, The Rock and more. Click here to watch the interview.

ddpthe hardysThe RockWrestleMania 33WWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"