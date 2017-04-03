Burger Chain Praises The Hardy Boyz WWE Return, The Rock Jokes About His Past Hairstyle, DDP Talks Karl Malone, La Parka (Video)

Whataburger

The Whataburger Twitter account posted the following after the Hardy Boyz made their WWE return at Wrestlemania 33:

The only thing better than surprise Whataburger is surprise Hardy Boys #Wrestlemania — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) April 3, 2017

Surprise Whataburger is delightful, but the Hardys’ return was extraordinary!

The Rock

The Rock posted the following reponse to a GIF from the Showtime series ‘A Season With’, featuring a look at The Rock’s Miami Hurricanes team:

Why I luv GIFs. I’m not bald because I went bald. I’m bald because my hair is a cross between an afro and hair from a Lama’s ball sac. #TheU https://t.co/E1Wlk3Tqov — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2017

DDP

The Post Game has a new video interview with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, talking about his relationship with Karl Malone, and other topics such as La Parka, The Rock and more. Click here to watch the interview.