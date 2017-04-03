The Young Bucks Talk Chemistry w/ The Hardy Boyz, Reinventing Themselves, Match Ratings, What’s Next In 2017 (Video)

The following video features Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard speaking with the Young Bucks this past weekend about their in-ring chemistry with the Hardy Boyz, the idea of using a star system to rate matches, what’s next for them in 2017 and much more. You can read an excerpt below where the Bucks talk about what could possibly happen next after facing the Hardys at Supercard of Honor: Matt: I think the art of staying over and relevant; what’s the next chapter in our story? What is next? I don’t know. I have no idea. Nick: Not knowing is kind of scary, because we don’t know what’s next. Sometimes it’s like you just have to go with it, and see what happens because booking wise, I have no clue what we go from after this. You go from such a huge storyline to ‘what?’, you know what I mean? It’s hard to go from here Matt: I feel like we could elevate a lot of younger guys, a lot of guys that are getting there, but aren’t quite there. We have the tools to getting over, we have the ‘rub’. You’ve heard people say the rub, we can give people the rub now and hope to elevate some of the smaller or younger guys, or guys that have been around but haven’t reached that full potential. Nick: I’d like to have a second ladder match with the Hardys, you know what I mean? So, I don’t know, where do we go from here? I guess we’ll see. I’m not totally sure, but at this point, I’m just excited to go with whatever; I’m having so much fun. This is probably the most fun we’ve ever had in our career. I don’t know why that is, maybe we have more creative freedom than we’ve ever had, and we’re just having fun because of it. Matt: We’re venturing into the unknown and we just have to create a way to reinvent ourselves, and we will because we always do. More Outside Interference on WZ TV: http://bit.ly/28NqnUn

Presented by Outside Interference for WZ TV (Wrestlezone)

