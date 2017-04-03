The Young Bucks Talk Chemistry w/ The Hardy Boyz, Reinventing Themselves, Match Ratings, What’s Next In 2017 (Video)

The following video features Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard speaking with the Young Bucks this past weekend about their in-ring chemistry with the Hardy Boyz, the idea of using a star system to rate matches, what’s next for them in 2017 and much more.
You can read an excerpt below where the Bucks talk about what could possibly happen next after facing the Hardys at Supercard of Honor:
More Outside Interference on WZ TV: http://bit.ly/28NqnUn
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?