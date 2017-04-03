Tons of “Delete” Chants at Raw Arena in Orlando, Roman Reigns Talks His “Bittersweet” WrestleMania Win, Respecting The Undertaker (Video)

Tons of “Delete” Chants at Raw Arena in Orlando
WZ’s Nick Hausman is in attendance for WWE Raw tonight in Orlando, and he noted on Twitter there are already tons of “delete” chants coming from the live crowd:
Roman Reigns Talks His “Bittersweet” WrestleMania Win
Immediately after his win at WrestleMania 33 last night, Roman Reigns spoke with ESPN’s Jonathan Coachman. Reigns said the win was bittersweet and almost felt like a loss. He has nothing but respect for The Undertaker as everyone else in the business does. Reigns said as a family man and a provider, he has to go out and fight for his, and that’s what he did.
