Tons of “Delete” Chants at Raw Arena in Orlando, Roman Reigns Talks His “Bittersweet” WrestleMania Win, Respecting The Undertaker (Video)

Tons of “Delete” Chants at Raw Arena in Orlando WZ’s Nick Hausman is in attendance for WWE Raw tonight in Orlando, and he noted on Twitter there are already tons of “delete” chants coming from the live crowd: The crowd is already chanting “DELETE” loudly before Main Event tapings even start inside the arena for #RAW tonight. -NH — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 3, 2017 WZ has officially checked in to the press box for #RAW tonight! Be sure to check us out all night for photos and live reports from the show! pic.twitter.com/NrQ18itToq — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 3, 2017 Roman Reigns Talks His “Bittersweet” WrestleMania Win Immediately after his win at WrestleMania 33 last night, Roman Reigns spoke with ESPN’s Jonathan Coachman. Reigns said the win was bittersweet and almost felt like a loss. He has nothing but respect for The Undertaker as everyone else in the business does. Reigns said as a family man and a provider, he has to go out and fight for his, and that’s what he did.