Roman Reigns Claims His Yard (Video), Details On Aleister Black’s NXT Entrance, Shane McMahon Comments On Facing AJ Styles

Roman Reigns

The following video features the open to WWE RAW where Roman Reigns opened the show, greeted by a hostile crowd that chanted and booed for more than ten minutes before he spoke. Reigns simply stated that this was his yard now, which was not received well by the crowd:

Fade To Black

MetalInjection.net recently noted Aleister Black’s new NXT entrance theme is called “Evil Terminators,” and it is a collaboration between New York City hardcore band Incendiary and WWE Music’s CFO$.

Black made his on-air debut at Saturday night’s NXT Takeover: Orlando live special.

Related: WWE NXT Takeover Orlando Results (4/1): Bobby Roode Defends Against Shinsuke Nakamura, New Titles Unveiled, and Much More!

Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon posted the following on Twitter after facing AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 33 last night: