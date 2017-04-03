The Hardys On RAW Talk Tonight, Hardys / RAW Stat, Tag Match Advertised For Upcoming RAW Taping

RAW Talk

Following their first successful RAW Tag Team Championship defense, it was announced that the Hardys will be the guests on tonight’s new episode of RAW Talk.

WWE RAW

On a related note, wrestling statistician Darren Bongiovanni noted tonight marked The Hardys’ first tag team match on RAW in nearly nine years, when they defeated MVP and Brian Kendrick on November 3rd, 2008. Additionally, tonight marked Jeff’s first RAW since June 22nd 2009, and Matt’s first show back since he defeated Drew Galloway on June 7th 2010.

RAW Is Jericho

According to local ads, Chris Jericho is being advertised for next weeks WWE RAW at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, where he will team with Seth Rollins to face Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.