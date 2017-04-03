Bully Ray Takes a Shot at Impact, More Crowd Notes From Tonight’s WWE Raw, Did The Hardys Successfully Defend the Tag Titles?

Nick Paglino
the hardys

Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Did The Hardys Successfully Defend the Tag Titles Tonight?

As seen on WWE Raw tonight, The Hardys successfully defended the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles in a tag match against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Bully Ray Takes a Shot at Impact

As seen below, Bully Ray took a jab at the Anthem owl referencing The Hardys return to WWE:

More Crowd Notes From Tonight’s WWE Raw

In related news, Nick Hausman is reporting the live crowd is filling the Amway Center with tons of various Hardys chants, including the following:

bully raykarl andersonLuke Gallowsthe hardysWWEWWE Raw
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"