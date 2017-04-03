Did The Hardys Successfully Defend the Tag Titles Tonight?

As seen on WWE Raw tonight, The Hardys successfully defended the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles in a tag match against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Bully Ray Takes a Shot at Impact

As seen below, Bully Ray took a jab at the Anthem owl referencing The Hardys return to WWE:

I wonder if the owl is watching??? #RAW — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) April 4, 2017

More Crowd Notes From Tonight’s WWE Raw

In related news, Nick Hausman is reporting the live crowd is filling the Amway Center with tons of various Hardys chants, including the following:

Guess what? To the surprise of no one the entire WWE Universe went absolutely insane for The Hardy Boyz #RAW return. -NH pic.twitter.com/SRXB47Pcml — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 4, 2017