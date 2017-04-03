Vince McMahon Returns, Reveals New General Manager Of WWE RAW

Vince McMahon made his return and said they will ‘shake things up’ a bit on RAW, and named Kurt Angle as new new General Manager of RAW.

Vince came out and addressed the situation with Mick Foley being fired and Stephanie being taken out in a table spot last night, and went to introduce the new GM. He teased the crowd and said his choice was just inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, which got a huge pop. Teddy Long came out to the confusion of Vince, and Vince told him he was not the pick, and Teddy took it in stride and said ‘my bad.’ Vince said he would try this again, and introduced Angle to delight of the crowd.

Angle came out and said it’s great to be back on WWE RAW, it’s true, it’s damn true!