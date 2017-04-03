The Revival Debuts On WWE RAW (Photos / Video), New Wrestlemania 34 Promo

WWE RAW

The Revival is now a part of the WWE RAW roster after making their debut on tonight’s show.

The New Day came to the ring and issued an open challenge, which was answered by The Revival, who are recognized as two time NXT Tag Team Champions for a combined 308 days. Dash and Dawson were able to defeat New Day with the Shatter Machine, but ended up attacking Kofi and taking out his knee after the bell.

Wrestlemania 34

WWE aired the following promo for Wrestlemania 34 in New Orleans next year: