Superstar Shake Up Announced for Raw Next Week, Drew McIntyre’s Final EVOLVE Matches, Beach Balls Unleashed in the Raw Crowd (Photos)

Superstar Shake Up Announced for Raw Next Week As seen on WWE Raw tonight, Vince McMahon made his TV return and announced Kurt Angle as the new Raw General Manager. Vince also announced that next week’s Raw will feature a “Superstar Shakeup” between the Raw and Smackdown brands. While the Shakeup was not specifically referred to as a “draft”, it appears as if it will be something similar to the brand split drafts the company has done in the past. Drew McIntyre’s Final EVOLVE Matches Returning WWE star Drew McIntyre has been announced for two final EVOLVE appearances before he heads to NXT full-time. McIntyre will wrestle EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in a non-title match on April 22nd in Queens at EVOLVE 82 and then he will face Matt Riddle in an “I Quit” match the next night in Brooklyn at EVOLVE 83. Beach Balls Unleashed in the Raw Crowd According to Nick Hausman, the live crowd in Orlando, who is truly living up to post-WrestleMania expectations, have unleashed several beach balls in the Amway Center in Orlando: Multiple beach balls were released around the arena and the crowd is more in to them than the match. Security chasing. -NH #RawAfterMania — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 4, 2017