1 Contender’s Match Announced For WWE RAW, Another RAW Star Returns Tonight, Bret Hart Comments On Undertaker’s Retirement

WWE RAW

Kurt Angle’s first duty as WWE RAW General Manager was to book a #1 contender’s match for the RAW Tag Team Championship. Angle announced Enzo & Cass will face off with Sheamus and Cesaro tonight, with the winners getting a shot at the Hardy Boyz.

Emma

Emma made her long awaited return as she competed in a six woman tag team match tonight on RAW. Emma’s team (Charlotte & Nia Jax) came up empty handed though, as Sasha Banks made Charlotte tap out, earning the win for her team, also consisting of Bayley and Dana Brooke.

WWE RAW Results For 4/3

Bret Hart

Following the Undertaker’s retirement at Wrestlemania 33, Bret Hart posted the following on his Facebook account: