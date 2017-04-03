#1 Contender’s Match Announced For WWE RAW, Another RAW Star Returns Tonight, Bret Hart Comments On Undertaker’s Retirement

Bill Pritchard

WWE RAW

Kurt Angle’s first duty as WWE RAW General Manager was to book a #1 contender’s match for the RAW Tag Team Championship. Angle announced Enzo & Cass will face off with Sheamus and Cesaro tonight, with the winners getting a shot at the Hardy Boyz.

Emma

Emma made her long awaited return as she competed in a six woman tag team match tonight on RAW. Emma’s team (Charlotte & Nia Jax) came up empty handed though, as Sasha Banks made Charlotte tap out, earning the win for her team, also consisting of Bayley and Dana Brooke. 

WWE RAW Results For 4/3

Bret Hart

Following the Undertaker’s retirement at Wrestlemania 33, Bret Hart posted the following on his Facebook account:

I want to congratulate my close friend the Undertaker on a great career. I salute you for being a great leader, a phenomenal worker, and WWE’s all time greatest war horse. I cherish my memories working together in the ring and I’ll never forget how you had my back so many times over so many years. As a fan, I’ll miss you always. Thank you for everything. You are as iconic as iconic gets.#ThankYouTaker

