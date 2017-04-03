Title Match Announced For WWE Payback

WWE Payback

It was confirmed on tonight’s WWE RAW that Chris Jericho will get a rematch for the United States Championship when he challenges Kevin Owens at WWE Payback. Jericho cut a promo about getting his revenge on Owens, but Owens and Samoa Joe ended up running and attacking Jericho, putting him through a table with a powerbomb.

Following the attack, Kurt Angle said Jericho was in no condition to compete tonight, and Seth Rollins would need another partner for his scheduled match against Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens tonight.

WWE RAW

The following video features highlights from tonight’s match between WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville and Mustafa Ali: