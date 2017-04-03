New #1 Contenders Crowned On WWE RAW, 205 Live Match Announced, The New Day Vs The Revival, More RAW Highlights

WWE RAW

Sheamus and Cesaro are your new #1 contenders to the RAW Tag Team Championship after defeating Enzo Amore & Big Cass on RAW tonight. New RAW General Manager Kurt Angle made the match earlier in the night; Sheamus and Cesaro will now challenge new champions the Hardy Boyz for the titles at a future date.

205 Live

It was announced that tomorrow’s 205 Live will feature a #1 contender’s match to Neville’s Cruiserweight Championship. Austin Aries will face off with TJ Perkins, Jack Gallagher and Mustafa Ali for a shot at the title.

RAW Highlights

The following videos feature The Revival’s debut on tonight’s episode of RAW, plus Vince McMahon announcing Kurt Angle as the new RAW General Manager, and the Hardys’ first title defense against Gallows and Anderson: