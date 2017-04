Finn Balor made his long awaited return on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as the mystery partner of Seth Rollins in tonight’s main event tag team match.

Balor was revealed as Rollins’ partner after Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens attacked Chris Jericho, putting him out of the match.

