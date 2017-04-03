Daniel Bryan Appearing on WWE Raw Next Week, Neville to Hold Celebration, Sheamus Busted Up Again On Raw Tonight

Neville to Hold Celebration
WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville announced on tonight’s Raw that he will have a proper celebration for his WrestleMania 33 win over Austin Aries on this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live.
Daniel Bryan Appearing on Raw Next Week
As noted, Vince McMahon announced a “Superstar Shakeup” will take place on Raw, which will be similar to the brand split draft. Raw GM Kurt Angle and Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan will both be on Raw next week to oversee the “shakeup”:
Sheamus Busted Up Again on Raw?
It looks like Sheamus might have been busted up again on Raw this week. Last week on Raw, The Celtic Warrior suffered a gash over his eye which was noticeable during his WrestleMania Tag Title match:
