Goldberg Appears After WWE Raw Tonight, Provides Big Update on His Future, Recap Of His Speech (Videos)

Goldberg comes out and talks about the huge opportunity he was given these past few months, and says they could cheer or boo him, but he worked his ass off to get here. Goldberg talks to his wife and son and says he knows this was for them and talks about the work he put in, saying he wanted to get back to being a glimpse of who he used to be. He invites his son in the ring and says a lot has changed in the past few years, but he took his WWE Universal Championship to his son's school, and that's immeasurable. Goldberg says they can take that away from him, and cheer or boo, they still care in some way, and that means he's done something. Goldberg says this might be the last time they see him in the ring, and some might appreciate that, but he's here for his family, and he'll keep fighting for them. He says he'll keep fighting to be him, then he references 'the debacle' at Wrestlemania XX, and says he and Brock Lesnar did pretty good last night. Goldberg says he saw a glimmer of the old Goldberg, and he's still one of the biggest son of a bitches on the planet, so they never know what or who is next. Goldberg celebrates with his son and plays to the crowd as his music plays, then stops and says 'never say never' before they leave.