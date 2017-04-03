The Hardy Boyz Comment On RAW Return, Completing Their Expedition Of Gold, Braun Strowman Puts Brock Lesnar On Notice (Videos)

RAW Talk The Hardy Boyz were guests on tonight’s new episode of RAW Talk on WWE Network. Matt and Jeff talk about healing physically and mentally, and this just felt like the right time to come back. Jeff says he was nervous but once he went through the curtain, it was like normal. They say they were off of their Expedition of Gold and won titles all over the world in each promotion they went to, but they came back to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships to cement their legacy in wrestling. .@MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND completed their EXPEDITION OF GOLD in claiming the #RAW #TagTeamTitles at #WrestleMania! #RAWTalk pic.twitter.com/1TaaAoZ2VP — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017 The new #RAW #TagTeamChampions @JEFFHARDYBRAND & @MATTHARDYBRAND feel wonderful joining @ReneeYoungWWE & @JerryLawler on #RAWTalk! pic.twitter.com/Zp5ZLACohZ — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017 WWE RAW The following video features Braun Strowman interrupting Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman’s “Age of the Beast” celebration with a stern warning: