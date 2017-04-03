Emma Talks Possibly Going To Smackdown Live, The Revival On Making Their Raw Debuts, Being the “Top Guys” (Videos), Raw Attendance

Raw Attendance

WWE announced 15,156 fans in attendance for the post-WrestleMania RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando.

Emma Talks Possibly Going To Smackdown Live

WWE has released the following Raw Fallout video featuring Emma offering her thoughts on possibly moving to Smackdown Live in next week’s “Superstars Shakeup” on Raw:

The Revival On Making Their Raw Debuts

In another WWE Raw fallout video, The Revival discuss their debut on the main roster tonight.

Scott Dawson says they’ve been telling people what they do and right now there isn’t a tag team alive that can hang with them. Dawson says they are the Mercedes Benz of the tag team division and now they are WWE’s MVPs. Dawson adds everyone now knows they are the greatest tag team of all-time and with that, The Top Guys are out.