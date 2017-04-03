Interesting Note on Tonight’s WWE Raw Main Event, The Hardys Photographed as Raw Tag Team Champions (Video), Smackdown News

Nick Paglino
the hardys

Photo Credit: www.SI.com

Interesting Note on Tonight’s WWE Raw Main Event

WWE announcer Tom Phillips noted on Twitter that tonight’s WWE Raw main event was comprise entirely of former NXT Champions:

The Hardys Get Photographed as Raw Tag Champs

WWE has released the following video featuring The Hardys being photographed as the Raw Tag Team Champions:

Smackdown Preview

Below is a promo video for tomorrow night’s Smackdown Live, featuring new WWE Champion Randy Orton and WrestleMania 33 fallout:

