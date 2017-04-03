Interesting Note on Tonight’s WWE Raw Main Event, The Hardys Photographed as Raw Tag Team Champions (Video), Smackdown News

Interesting Note on Tonight’s WWE Raw Main Event
WWE announcer Tom Phillips noted on Twitter that tonight’s WWE Raw main event was comprise entirely of former NXT Champions:
The Hardys Get Photographed as Raw Tag Champs
WWE has released the following video featuring The Hardys being photographed as the Raw Tag Team Champions:
Smackdown Preview
Below is a promo video for tomorrow night’s Smackdown Live, featuring new WWE Champion Randy Orton and WrestleMania 33 fallout:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?