Interesting Note on Tonight’s WWE Raw Main Event, The Hardys Photographed as Raw Tag Team Champions (Video), Smackdown News

Interesting Note on Tonight’s WWE Raw Main Event

WWE announcer Tom Phillips noted on Twitter that tonight’s WWE Raw main event was comprise entirely of former NXT Champions:

Incredible moment on #RAW. 4 former @WWENXT Champions in the ring at the same time in Orlando — Tom Phillips (@TomPhillipsWWE) April 4, 2017

The Hardys Get Photographed as Raw Tag Champs

WWE has released the following video featuring The Hardys being photographed as the Raw Tag Team Champions:

Smackdown Preview

Below is a promo video for tomorrow night’s Smackdown Live, featuring new WWE Champion Randy Orton and WrestleMania 33 fallout: