News for Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live; WrestleMania Fallout, New Champs, Fatal Four Way Match, New Stars Debuting?

WrestleMania 33 fallout continues tonight as WWE Smackdown Live will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando.

No matches have been announced for tonight’s Smackdown Live but we will see new WWE Champion Randy Orton and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi.

Tonight’s WWE 205 Live will see a WrestleMania celebration by WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, plus a Fatal 4 Way #1 Contenders match with Austin Aries vs. Jack Gallagher vs. Mustafa Ali vs. TJ Perkins.

WWE.com is hyping the following for Smackdown Live tonight:

-A phenomenal ascent by AJ Styles

-The Viper reigns yet again

-Will John Cena and Nikki Bella take time off to celebrate their engagement or will they return tonight?

-Team Blue is feeling the GLOW yet again

-More to come between The Lunatic Fringe and The Lone Wolf?

-Will any new talent emerge on Team Blue after The Revival debuted on RAW?