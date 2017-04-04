Slow Motion Video of The Hardys and Finn Balor’s Raw Return, Bayley & Sasha Banks Talk Superstar Shakeup (Videos), Bret Hart on Undertaker

Slow Motion Video of The Hardys and Finn Balor’s Raw Return
WWE has released the following videos, featuring a slow motion look at Finn Balor’s WWE Raw return and The Harys in-action:
Bayley & Sasha Banks Talk Superstar Shakeup
WWE has also released the following video featuring Bayley and Sasha Banks discussing where they might end up after next week’s “Superstar Shakeup”:
Bret Hart on Undertaker
Bret Hart is the latest star to offer his thoughts on The Undertaker following WrestleMania 33. Hart posted the following on Instagram:
