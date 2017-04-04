Slow Motion Video of The Hardys and Finn Balor’s Raw Return, Bayley & Sasha Banks Talk Superstar Shakeup (Videos), Bret Hart on Undertaker

Slow Motion Video of The Hardys and Finn Balor’s Raw Return WWE has released the following videos, featuring a slow motion look at Finn Balor’s WWE Raw return and The Harys in-action: Bayley & Sasha Banks Talk Superstar Shakeup WWE has also released the following video featuring Bayley and Sasha Banks discussing where they might end up after next week’s “Superstar Shakeup”: Bret Hart on Undertaker Bret Hart is the latest star to offer his thoughts on The Undertaker following WrestleMania 33. Hart posted the following on Instagram: I want to congratulate my close friend the Undertaker on a great career. I salute you for being a great leader, a phenomenal worker, and WWE’s all time greatest war horse. I cherish my memories working together in the ring and I’ll never forget how you had my back so many times over so many years. As a fan, I’ll miss you always. Thank you for everything. You are as iconic as iconic gets. #ThankYouTaker I want to congratulate my close friend the Undertaker on a great career. I salute you for being a great leader, a phenomenal worker, and WWE’s all time greatest war horse. I cherish my memories working together in the ring and I’ll never forget how you had my back so many times over so many years. As a fan, I’ll miss you always. Thank you for everything. You are as iconic as iconic gets. #ThankYouTaker A post shared by Bret (@brethitmanhart) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT