John Cena and Nikki Bella Not at Smackdown Live Tonight, News on Their WWE Futures, Watch Goldberg’s Speech on “Raw Talk” (Video)

John Cena & Nikki Bella Not at Smackdown Tonight Following their engagement at WrestleMania 33, both John Cena and Nikki Bella are not being advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live in Orlando. As noted, Cena is expected to be taking another hiatus from WWE, and as of now, him and Nikki have been removed from all WWE live events through the summer. Cena is also not being advertised for this August’s WWE SummerSlam PPV in Brooklyn. Nikki Bella is also expected to take some time off from the road as well, as she is still dealing with issues related to her neck surgery, and she subsequently noted in a pre-WrestleMania 33 interview that her in-ring career might be staring to wind down. With regards to next week’s “Superstar Shakeup” on Raw and Smackdown, Dave Meltzer reported in a recent edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Smackdown live events actually outdrew Raw in January and February after John Cena returned after Christmas. Before Cena’s return, Meltzer noted that “Raw was killing Smackdown in attendance.” So it will be interesting to see what moves are made during next week’s “Superstar Shakeup.” Watch Goldberg’s Speech on “Raw Talk” WWE has released the following video of Goldberg addressing the live crowd last night after Raw went off the air on “Raw Talk”. During the segment, Goldberg says goodbye to the WWE Universe…for now: