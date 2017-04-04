NXT Star Appears to Be Finished with WWE, AJ Lee’s Book Released Today, Full Details and List of Signing Dates

NXT Star Appears to Be Finished with WWE
Crazy Mary Dobson, who worked in WWE NXT as Sarah Bridges, appears to be done with the company. Dobson was at WrestleMania Axxess over the weekend, but she has since restored her Twitter account to Crazy Mary Dobson, and she has re-opened her Pro Wrestling Tees store.
AJ Lee’s Book Released Today, Full Details and List of Signing Dates
Former WWE star AJ Lee’s first book, Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules, was released today, and she will be launching a book signing tour with the following dates:
4/4 at Book Revue in Huntington, Long Island at 7 PM. – Brooks will also be doing a Q&A prior to signing.
4/5 at Barnes & Noble (Warren Street) in Manhattan, NYC at 6 PM. – Brooks will also be doing a Q&A prior to signing.
4/6 at Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ at 6 PM.
4/8 at Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville, IL at 2 PM
4/11 at Barnes & Noble in Chicago, IL (North State Street) at 12:30 PM.
4/13 at Book People in Austin, Texas at 7 PM. – Brooks will also be doing a Q&A prior to signing.
4/22 at Book Stall in Winnetka, IL at 2 PM.
Below are promotional details for the book:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?