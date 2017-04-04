TMZ Sports recently caught up with WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day, and during the interview, which you can watch below, the tag team discussed The Undertaker’s farewell at WrestleMania 33. Big E revealed they had no idea The Undertaker would be saying goodbye at WrestleMania, and said they knew little going into the show despite being the hosts. He added he spoke with Corey Graves after WrestleMania and Graves admitted he had to bite his lip to prevent himself from crying on the air during Undertaker’s exit. New Day went on to discuss the impact Undertaker has had on the business, and said they spotted The Dead Man and his wife Michelle McCool at the hotel following WrestleMania. They called The Undertaker the most respected individual ever in the WWE locker room, and Big E had the following to say: “He’s always talked about in this Godfather-like way. And it’s well earned, everyone always has had such respect for him. At this moment you want to celebrate this great career, but you’re also mourning the end.”