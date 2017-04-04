Backstage Update on Goldberg’s WWE Future, His Goodbye on Raw, If WWE Is Willing to Work with Him Again

As noted, after losing his WWE Universal Title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, Bill Goldberg made a special appearance on “Raw Talk” after WWE Raw went off the air last night. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Goldberg’s WWE deal officially ended after his WrestleMania 33 match, and as of this writing, WWE has nothing planned for him going forward. However, there is said to be a general feeling that the former Universal Champion’s WWE run was a success, so the door is open for another run. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that it would have to be the right opponent and storyline, and the money would have to be right, but another match for Goldberg has not been ruled out. The original plan for Goldberg’s WWE return was for him to have just the one match against Brock Lesnar, but when officials saw how well Goldberg was getting over leading up to WWE Survivor Series last year, they decided to extend his deal. Goldberg ended his goodbye to the WWE Universe last night by saying “never say never” when it comes to his future in WWE, and you never know who’s next. #ThankYouEveryone #Who‘sNext @WWE — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) April 4, 2017