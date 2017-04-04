Headbanger Thrasher Talks Origin of Headbangers Gimmick, Returning To WWE in 2016, The Current Locker Room Vibe vs. The Attitude Era

We kick off “Headbangers Week” today on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling as we welcome Glenn Ruth otherwise known as Headbanger Thrasher to episode #255. Promoting The Headbangers upcoming appearance in Leesburg, VA for Primal Conflict Wrestling (www.primalconflictwrestling.com) and their Flashpoint event on April 8, 2017. Thrasher dives deep into The Headbangers return to the WWE in 2016 as part of the Smackdown Live tag team scene as well as relive some of the biggest moments from the Headbanger’s 20 year run as a tag team.
Where did the Headbanger gimmick come from:
Transitioning up to the WWF from Smoky Mountain Wrestling:
Coming full circle and returning to WWE in 2016:
The response from the locker room and comparison to past years:
For this and every other episode of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling please subscribe to us on iTunes, Podomatic, Player FM, Earpeeler and Tune In Radio. As well as follow us on Twitter @TwoManPowerTrip.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?