Roman Reigns Responds to the Insane Crowd Reaction He Received on WWE Raw Last Night

As seen on WWE Raw in Orlando last night, the live crowd did not take kindly to Roman Reigns opening the show, after he handed The Undertaker his second WrestleMania loss just 24 hours earlier at WrestleMania 33.

The crowd hurled insults at Reigns such as “shut the f**k up”, “go away”, “pu**y”, “you suck”, “a**hole”, and of course “delete”.

On the raucous reaction he got from the Amway Center in Orlando last night, Roman Reigns Tweeted the following: