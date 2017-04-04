Seth Rollins Says “Everything is About to Change”, The Hardys Talk WrestleMania Reaction (Video), Kurt Angle on Being Named New Raw GM

Kurt Angle on Being Named New Raw GM

Kurt Angle Tweeted the following on being named the new WWE Raw General Manager last night:

Last night on Raw, I finally returned to the WWE, as the GM. What a moment! Thank you #WWEUniverse. I’m humbly grateful. #itstruehttps://t.co/kR8cC6Ksvx — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 4, 2017

The Hardys Talk WrestleMania Reaction

Below is footage of The Hardys appearing on last night’s “Raw Talk”, and discussing their “Expedition of Gold” coming to an end with their WWE Raw Tag Team Title win.

Matt Hardy added it was “absolutely intoxicating” to win the titles at WrestleMania 33, and Jeff Hardy talked about how normal and natural it all felt appearing in front of the WWE Universe after feeling nervous before his WrestleMania return:

Nikki Bella

Below is the latest “Our Home” video featuring Nikki Bella showing off her closet:

Seth Rollins Says “Everything is About to Change”

After Finn Balor made his WWE TV return last night, Seth Rollins posted the following on Instagram: