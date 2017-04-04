Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Payback Status, Christopher Daniels Comments On His Goals As Ring Of Honor World Champion

ROH’s WCotW The above video features Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard speaking with Christopher Daniels about the pressures of trying to stay Ring of Honor World Champion, shedding the ‘best to never win’ title, what type of champion he hopes to be, and more. You can read an excerpt about what Daniels said about his goals as a champion below: “It’s to build that legacy as champion, it’s to build a title reign that shows people this wasn’t a fluke. This isn’t a chance mishap, this is something I earned and something I deserve to have, and I deserve to keep. For me to do that, I have to be able to wrestle anyone and everyone on this roster, so Dalton Castle’s the first, but he won’t be the last. I’m sure I’ll have to deal with guys that have held the title before like Jay Briscoe or Jay Lethal, or Adam Cole; he’s got to have a rematch of his own. And then there’s people that haven’t had the opportunity yet, guys like Cody Rhodes, guys like Adam Page; these are all people that I have to look at. There’s Punishment Martinez on the horizon, and these are all people I’ll have to deal with at some point if I want to want to call myself a true Ring of Honor World Champion of the world.” Christopher Daniels Comments On Watching AJ Styles Thrive In WWE Over The Past Year WWE Payback Despite appearing in the new promotional video, Brock Lesnar is not currently being advertised for the WWE Payback pay-per-view in San Jose by the host venue SAP Center or WWE. Additionally, Lesnar is not advertised for any episodes of RAW leading up to the PPV. The following is advertised on the SAP Center website: WWE PAYBACK will broadcast from San Jose’s SAP Center on April 30th. This will be your chance to see your favorite WWE RAW Superstars live in action! See Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, New Day, Bayley, Big Cass and Enzo Amore, Cesaro, Charlotte Flair, Sheamus Sasha Banks, and many more of your favorite Superstars. *Lineup subject to change.