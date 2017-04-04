Update On EVOLVE, NXT Takeover In Chicago, Kazarian Talks Balancing Ring Of Honor & Music, Swerving The Fans w/ Daniels

Heavy Metal Rebel The following interview was recorded shortly before Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor XI, and features Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard speaking with Kazarian about being able to serve the fans with Daniels in today’s day and age, establishing himself as a singles star, balancing Ring of Honor commitments with his band Vex Temper and more. You can read a few excerpts below: Kazarian comments on pulling off a successful swerve of today’s wrestling fans: Because we’re geniuses. (laughs) In 2017, to actually legitimately swerve a very intelligent wrestling audience is something we are very proud of. A lot of time, effort and thought went into it, a lot of commitments, and the finished product was, at the end of a tremendous match, a very shocking turn and it worked great. I’m glad we can still get them in 2017. Kazarian comments on establishing his own singles run with Daniels currently reigning as ROH World Champion: I’m here to… as much as Chris and I have done as a tag team, I’m here to establish myself as a singles wrestler. Christopher Daniels’ hands are full obviously as the World Champion, and I am here to also achieve my goals, and it starts with Punishment Martinez. I also have a #1 Contender’s match with the Television Champion in Baltimore on April 8th, and I intend on collecting that belt. Related: Triple H Officially Announces NXT Takeover Chicago NXT Takeover Yesterday, Triple H announced NXT Takeover will take place on May 20th in Chicago, which is also the same date and time EVOLVE was hosting an upcoming event. Today, WWN Live’s Gabe Sapolsky announced due to the two events running head to head, EVOLVE will now run as an afternoon event, so fans have the chance to also attend NXT later that night as a double header. More details about the event will follow. EVOLVE 84 and NXT Takeover: Chicago take place on Saturday, May 21st, the night before Smackdown’s WWE Backlash PPV at the AllState Arena.