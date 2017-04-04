Zack Ryder and Emma No Longer a Couple, Ryder Now Dating Impact Wrestling Star (Photos), Raw Social Score, The Rock Reacts (Video)

Raw Social Score

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s post-WrestleMania edition of WWE Raw ranked #1 among series & specials for the night. Raw had 285,000 interactions with 57,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 119,000 Twitter interactions with 27,000 unique authors.

Raw also had 573,000 Facebook interactions with 355,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 306,000 interactions with 199,000 unique authors on Facebook.

The Rock Reacts (Video)

Below is the latest “Rock Reacts” video featuring The Rock reacting to his first leading role in a movie in “The Scorpion King”, which was released 15 years ago:

Zack Ryder and Emma No Longer a Couple

WWE stars Zack Ryder and Emma are no longer a couple, as Ryder now appears to be dating Impact Wrestling star and former WWE Tough Enough contestant Chelsea Green:

The best weekend @zryder85 A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀CHELSEA GREEN (@chelseaagreen) on Apr 4, 2017 at 6:49am PDT