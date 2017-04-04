More on Brock Lesnar’s Upcoming WWE Schedule, Lesnar Taking Time Off WWE TV?, Current Plans for Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman

As noted, Brock Lesnar is not scheduled for the WWE Payback PPV taking place on April 30th at The SAP Center in San Jose, CA. Lesnar was originally included in promotional material for Payback, but he has since been removed from all WWE event listings leading up to the PPV. He is not currently scheduled for next week’s Raw in Long Island, either. If Brock Lesnar does not appear on the Raw episode following Payback, in Sacramento, then it might be awhile before see Lesnar back on WWE TV, as the company kicks off its European tour right after Payback. WWE will tape Raw in London on May 8th, and it’s highly unlikely Lesnar will make the trip to The UK. Despite WWE teasing a Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman match on Raw last night, Roman Reigns vs Strowman is scheduled for upcoming WWE live events, and appears to be the current main event for Payback. As we previously noted, Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is the tentatively planned WrestleMania 34 main event.