Video of John Cena’s Mother Reacting at Ringside to WrestleMania 33 Engagement, The Hardys Get New WWE Merch, Is it “Broken”?

Nick Paglino
john cena

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Hardys Get New WWE Merch, Is it “Broken”?

As seen below, WWE has released new retro t-shirts for The Hardy Boys’ return to the company. The shirts feature the old Team Xtreme logo:

Footage of John Cena’s Mothers Reacting at Ringside to WrestleMania 33 Engagement

Nikki Bella’s friend Eileen recorded the following video, which has been posted to The Bella Twins’ YouTube page, featuring John Cena and Nikki Bella’s mothers reacting at ringside to the couple’s engagement at WrestleMania 33:

John Cenanikki bellathe hardysvideoWrestleMania 33WWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"